Bardiset Rejoice! Cardi B Finally Has An Album Release Date, Title, And Some Cover Art To Show Off

Cardi B Announces First Album

After countless months of teasing around it, Cardi B can finally officially say she has an album on the way.

The Bodak beauty (and likely Migo-mommy-to-be) took to Instagram earlier today to reveal that her debut album, “Invasion of Privacy” will drop on April 6.

So far she only has one single, “Bartier Cardi,” so what the album has to offer is as good as anyone’s guess. But with her collection of mixtapes and features…do you have high hopes for Cardi’s first solo project?

WENN/Getty