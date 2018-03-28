Watch The Trailer For Beat ‘Em Up-Shoot ‘Em Up-Blow ‘Em Up Blaxploitwestern “The Outlaw Johnny Black”
Black Dynamite star Michael Jai White is BYKE with fan-funded beat-’em-up-shoot ’em up-blow ’em up Blaxploitwestern The Outlaw Johnny Black that packs an eyebrow-smoldering punch based on the wacky trailer currently stirring up intrigue across Twitter.
Hit the flip for a peek into the soon-to-be Indie hit’s social media campaign.