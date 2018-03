My album “INVASION OF PRIVACY” will be out APRIL 6!👌🏽👌🏽Thanks for the love❤️ pic.twitter.com/RVfqWHA7sX — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 27, 2018

Cardi B’s Album Cover Reveal Breaks The Internet

Her Royal Trapness Cardi B has the internet in a TIZZY after revealing the cover for her debut album Invasion of Privacy (April 6th) that’s expected to do numbers, rile up the Barbz and launch the insanely popular reality star-turned-Rap star to next-level stardom.

Let me find out Bey is a featured artist on Cardi B's album. I'm throwing her my coins along with my streams. pic.twitter.com/ekHm1eGtBI — Check 4 a neck (@Beyoncemyroc) March 27, 2018

Peep the Twitter chatter over Cardi’s album cover reveal on the flip.