Really?? Tapered-Up Tamar Talks Buying Blonde Wigs To Appease Vince’s Fair-Skin Fetish & Marital Abuse Being A Dealbreaker

Tamar Talks Buying Hundreds Of Wigs To Satisfy Estranged Husband & More

Tamar Braxton appeared on a panel alongside Keri Hilson to answer and comment on some relationship scenarios with Steve Harvey and she ended up spilling about her distressed marriage with Vince. When the topic of changing your looks for a partner came up, Tamar gave a contradictory example of why she believes women SHOULD change their physical appearance to appease their husbands…

Tamar said in her unsuccessfu l marriage with Vince, (which she refers to in past tense) she bought hundreds of blonde wigs to appeal to his taste for “fair skin and blond hair”.

“I believe in being attractive for your mate. I used to have all blonde wigs. I still have 150,000 (wigs) at my house — they’re for sale by the way, cuz I won’t be needing them any more. Vince liked blonde head, light, fair women. I just wasn’t born with no blonde hair.”

Really??? Vince didn’t even appear to stop sucking his thumb for her and she wasted thousands on platinum lace fronts. Hit the flip to see that clip…Tamar gives her thoughts on marital abuse as a deal breaker on the next pages.