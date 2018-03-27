Serena Williams Reveals The Moment She Knew She Was Pregnant In Teaser For New HBO Documentary “Being Serena”

Serena Williams Shares Past Year In Tennis And Personal Life For HBO Documentary

Serena Williams just revealed she has a new documentary premiering on HBO May 2nd. The star athlete posted a teaser clip of the project on Instagram, where she discusses learning she was pregnant and being uncertain about her future in Tennis.

She’s still working to get back to the top of her game but with such a beautiful healthy happy baby and the addition of her thoughtful husband to her life, we think she’s still WINNING bigtime.

