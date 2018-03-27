Serena Williams Reveals The Moment She Knew She Was Pregnant In Teaser For New HBO Documentary “Being Serena”

By Bossip Staff
1 of 4

ASHEVILLE, NC - FEBRUARY 10: Serena Williams of Team USA, bottom left, along with her husband Alexis Ohanian and their daughter Alexis Olympia, center, watch the action during the first round of the 2018 Fed Cup at US Cellular Center on February 10, 2018 in Asheville, North Carolina.

(Photo by Richard Shiro/Getty Images)

Serena Williams Shares Past Year In Tennis And Personal Life For HBO Documentary

Serena Williams just revealed she has a new documentary premiering on HBO May 2nd. The star athlete posted a teaser clip of the project on Instagram, where she discusses learning she was pregnant and being uncertain about her future in Tennis.

She’s still working to get back to the top of her game but with such a beautiful healthy happy baby and the addition of her thoughtful husband to her life, we think she’s still WINNING bigtime.

So cute right?

More ittle Olympia when you continue

My moms @serenawilliams face when Dadti @alexisohanian tells a dad joke

A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on

Beautiful day for superhero practice with momma and daddy.

A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on

Fun with Da-ti

A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on

