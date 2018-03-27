Idris Elba & His Succulent Somali Queen Couple Up For The Gram

Idris Elba And Sabrina Dhowre Take A Couple’s Vacation To Malaysia

Idris Elba’s succulent Somali Queen is sharing another sweet coupled up snap. The actor and Sabrina Dhowre are currently vacaying in Malaysia and staying at the St. Regis Kuala Lumpur…

and posing for booed up pics.

“Me: Did you swallow magnets babe? Because you’re really attractive,” Sabrina captioned their photo.

Aren’t they cute???

What do YOU think about Idris Elba and Sabrina’s coupledom???