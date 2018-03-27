In-N-Out Burger Seeks Restraining Order After A Youtuber Posed As The Company’s CEO For A Prank

In-N-Out Isn’t Happy With This Elaborate Youtube Prank

In-N-Out Burger is looking to get a restraining order against a Youtuber who posed as the company’s CEO at two separate Los Angeles locations. The prankster apparently argued with employees while at the restaurants and in one instance, took a hamburger from a customer, threw it to the ground and stepped on it, announcing that it was “garbage.”

The burger chain filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles last week requesting the order against Cody Roeder, who posts YouTube videos under the name Trollmunchies, according to the Orange County Register.

The restaurant’s Executive Vice President Arnie Wensinger said in a statement: “We have recently seen an increase of visitors to our stores, who are not customers but instead are intentionally disruptive and who then try to promote themselves through social media. These visitors have unfortunately used deceit, fraud, and trespass to their own advantage, and in each instance, they have attempted to humiliate, offend, or otherwise make our customers or associates uncomfortable.” The suit claims that the Youtuber caused “significant and irreparable” harm to the chain, and because of that, it seeks damages of more than $25,000.

In one particular incident, Roeder appeared at a restaurant claiming to be the ex-husband of In-N-Out CEO Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson, there to make a “surprise visit.” He demanded kitchen workers make him a cheeseburger and fries for a taste test, then left when he was further questioned. The lawsuit says, he showed up at another restaurant the next day, making the same claim about being the CEO.

A 10-minute video uploaded by Trollmunchies on March 14 shows scenes from both incidents. According to the newspaper, similar pranks from the Youtuber have been recorded at both Taco Bell and Ralphs.