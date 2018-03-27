Poor Thang: Sheree Defends Her Locked Up Love Tyrone Gilliams—But When’s He REALLY Getting Out Of Jail?
During the latest episode of “Real Housewives of Atlanta”, viewers saw a smitten Sheree chat with her locked up love Tyrone Gilliams about their future that included a destination wedding and a “man cave” in her mansion.
She also told Bravo cameras that she was unsure of his release date but it “better be this year” so they can hurry up and tie the knot.
“I don’t know the realistic release date for Tyrone but it BETTER be this year, I’m talking about very soon,” said Sheree. “I’m thinking a destination wedding, I’d love to invite a lot of our loved ones.”
Unfortunately for her, however, the scene drew criticism from fans questioning Tyrone’s true intentions and wondering why Sheree was planning a life with someone locked up on fraud charges.
Sheree’s, of course, clapped back.
Now news has broken that Sheree’s bae is NOT getting out this year, and won’t get out until 2022 after being denied an early release.
Radar Online reports that Tyrone Gilliams filed a “motion for reconsideration” in January of this year claiming that he wasn’t actually a “leader” in a $5 million fraud scheme and added that the government “improperly withheld” evidence. He also added that his counsel was “ineffective” and he should, therefore, be released on bail “during the pendency of federal habeas corpus proceedings.”
According to Radar, however, U.S. District Judge Deborah A. Batts SHUT DOWN his latest arguments in a March 20 filing. Why?
Because he allegedly offered no new evidence.
Gilliams is slated to be released on November 14, 2022—so no, unfortunately, Sheree won’t be getting her dream destination wedding anytime soon.
On Sunday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live” Sheree defended Tyrone from a fan who wondered how he’d have the money to financially support her.
“Does he still have money from his embezzling days?” asked the fan.
