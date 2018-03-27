Poor Thang: Sheree Defends Her Locked Up Love Tyrone Gilliams—But When’s He REALLY Getting Out Of Jail?

Poor Sheree…

Sheree Defends Tyrone Gilliams But What’s His Prison Release Date?

During the latest episode of “Real Housewives of Atlanta”, viewers saw a smitten Sheree chat with her locked up love Tyrone Gilliams about their future that included a destination wedding and a “man cave” in her mansion.

She also told Bravo cameras that she was unsure of his release date but it “better be this year” so they can hurry up and tie the knot.

“I don’t know the realistic release date for Tyrone but it BETTER be this year, I’m talking about very soon,” said Sheree. “I’m thinking a destination wedding, I’d love to invite a lot of our loved ones.”

Unfortunately for her, however, the scene drew criticism from fans questioning Tyrone’s true intentions and wondering why Sheree was planning a life with someone locked up on fraud charges.

#RHOA. Me listening to Sheree planning this wedding and house with an inmate pic.twitter.com/46anyjjKoh — Re'nee T. (@iluvreneet) March 26, 2018

Sheree got a man in jail promising to buy her stuff… gurl bye #RHOA pic.twitter.com/rHPy79ECkj — Slow_Turn_ (@slow_turn_) March 26, 2018

Sheree’s, of course, clapped back.

Everybody seems to b so bothered by me and Tyrone…being married to a man living another life is not a relationship either!! 💋 #sweeparoundyourowndoorsteps#yourhouseaintclean — Shereé Whitfield (@IamSheree) March 26, 2018

Now news has broken that Sheree’s bae is NOT getting out this year, and won’t get out until 2022 after being denied an early release.

