Fawk Him Then She Gets A Tummy: Is Cardi B Finally Ready To Reveal She’s Toting Offset’s Offspring?

Cardi B Believes Someone On Her Team Leaked Her Pregnancy News

Cardi B literally JUST announced her new album will be out next week but could there be more news on the way?

A source tells Page Six that Cardi was rattled by TMZ’s report about her pregnancy by fiancé Kiari “Offset” Cephus.

The source said, “She feels that the leaker must have been someone close in her team, otherwise there was no way they could have that information.” So to take matters into her own hands, Cardi B will soon reveal the news herself

Look, if she’s seven months pregnant and due to give birth this summer it wasn’t going to be a secret she could hide much longer.

BELCALIS A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Mar 15, 2018 at 5:35am PDT

Do we even need a confirmation from Cardi at this point? Would she really be wearing all this empire-waisted stuff if she wasn’t with child?