The Lady In Red: Gina Rodriguez Is Set To Star As Carmen Sandiego For New Netflix Film

Gina Rodriguez Taking On Role Of Carmen Sandiego For New Netflix Film

This is going to be dope: Netflix has acquired the live-action feature film rights to Carmen Sandiego, and the streaming service has announced that Gina Rodriguez will star as the title character, according to Deadline.

Rodriguez, who shines in her starring role now in season 4 of Jane the Virgin, began her trek toward being a film star with her latest role in Annihilation, continuing with the remake of the thriller Miss Bala that releases January 25. The actress is not only starring in the upcoming film, but will produce Carmen Sandiego through her I Can and I Will productions alongside Kevin Misher and Caroline Fraser.

This news of a live-action film comes after Netflix last year announced an animated Carmen Sandiego series for 2019, with Rodriguez also voicing the title character. The movie will be a standalone Carmen adventure that will embrace the beloved ’90s property. No writer or director is yet attached to the movie.

Rodriguez also voiced a lead role in the upcoming Warner Bros. animated film Small Foot. Catherine Hardwicke directed Miss Bala, the remake of the festival award-winning Mexican pic about a beauty pageant contestant who witnesses the brutality of a drug gang and is dragged into its dangerous business.

With all this news of Gina racking up jobs, it’s sadly no surprise that the actress recently let slip that the next season of Jane the Virgin could be the show’s last.