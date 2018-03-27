Exclusive: Juelz Santana To Remain Behind Bars – But It’s Not What You Think

Jailed Rapper In Federal Court Monday On Gun Possession Charges; Bail Hearing Delayed

Juelz Santana is set to stay in federal lockup after his gun bust at Newark Airport, but according to his lawyer, it’s all down to a technicality.

The “Clockwork” rapper appeared in New Jersey Federal Court in Newark Monday for what was supposed to be a bail review hearing.

But his lawyer, Brian Neary, instead asked the judge to postpone the hearing because he said state prosecutors agreed to drop identical pending charges in order to let the federal charges go forward. Neary said he’d spoken to officials from Essex County Court, where Juelz’s state charges were filed, and said that the state would drop the charges, but hadn’t yet, so he didn’t want to ask for bail until the state’s charges were tossed.

“I ask the court to continue to detain him without prejudice…while we take care of the dismissal of the state charges,” Neary asked the judge.

Clad in a bright yellow jail jumpsuit, Juelz – whose real name is Laron James – was brought into the courtroom by two U.S. Marshals with both his arms and legs in shackles. His mother and gal pal Kimbella were in the audience, and his partner blew kisses at him and told him “I love you.”

Neary told the judge that Juelz’s loved ones were ready to post his bail, and were identifying properties to put up and brought a bail bondsman with them in case they could spring him.

The Dip Set rapper has been held without bail for almost three weeks after TSA agents found a loaded gun in his carry on bag at Newark Airport as he tried to board a flight to San Francisco. Port Authority Police said he fled the airport, but turned himself in a few days later.

He’s been charged with possession of a weapon as a convicted felon, and if convicted, could spend the next 10 years behind bars.

However, we exclusively revealed that Juelz’s lawyer has asked for more time on the case so he can start plea deal negotiations on his client’s behalf.