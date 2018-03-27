AirBnD: Landlord Sues After Renters Use House & Linens For Condomless Gay Porn Shoots

House Owner Sues Tenants For Using Home In Filthy Porn Shoots

A homeowner named Leah Bassett is DISGUSTED after renting her home in Aquinnah, MA to a guy named Joshua Spafford. Apparently, Joshua was using her pad to film gay, transexual porn during his stay from from October 4, 2014 through May 15, 2015…And they did it on her linens!

The Blast reports, Spafford was renting the home on behalf of a woman named Monica Jensen (aka Nica Noelle) and her company, Mile High Media, to “create a multitude of gay male and transsexual porn/videos.” Bassett says Spafford never mentioned the home would be used “as a shooting locale for commercial porn.”

Reportedly, their lease didn’t specifically mention porn BUT, it says the house was not to be used for any commercial purposes. On top of that, the perpetrators reportedly soiled all of furnishings while they filmed condomless sex scenes!

Bassett says she secretly watched videos on the Internet and conducted a sampling of DVDs to determine the severity of the activity. She says the defendants “utilized nearly every room of her home for their porn production purposes, including nude, semi-nude and/or male ejaculatory scenes in her bedrooms, her living room and family room sofas, her stairway, atop her dining room table, her bathrooms, her basement, atop her laundry room appliances.” In addition, she says they “deliberately used her linens and bedspreads, including the decorative bedroom pillows hand-sewn/designed specifically by Ms. Bassett, for their condom-less ejaculatory porn scenes, rather than purchasing and using more generic linens … of their own.”

Bassett’s lawsuit doesn’t ask for a specific dollar amount, she did calculate that the location fees she could have made had she actually leased her home for the production of porn would have netted her over $300,000.