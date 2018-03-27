Stop Hitting Women, D-Bag: Human Dusty Bunny XXXTentacion Really Has A Habit Of Putting Hands On Ladies [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Image via Miami Dade County Corrections via Getty Images

Video Clip Of XXXTentacion Hitting A Woman Resurfaces

A new video clip of previously viewed domestic violence inflictor XXXTentacion has resurfaced on the internet and it depicts him in the light we’re all familiar with.

According to a TMZ clip, XXXTentacion has been *allegedly* hitting women for quite some time. A new viral video clearly shows him smacking a lady upside the head while dancing gleefully in the background…

But yeah go ahead and bump his music like its a good look…

