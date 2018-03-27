‘Stripped’ Down And “Dirrty”: Christina Aguilera Goes Plain Jane For PAPER Magazine ‘Transformation’ Cover

Christina Aguilera Covers PAPER Magazine

Over the years we’ve seen Christina Aguilera sport a lot of different looks. For her new cover of PAPER Magazine’s Tranformation issue Christina sheds all makeup and showcases her freckles.

Do you like?

Some highlights from the cover story include Christina’s explanation for why she’s no longer on “The Voice.”

“I can’t stay in a stagnant place for too long, which is why I think the position I was in with television just became very stifling,” she says, referring to her six-season stint on The Voice. “I need movement, I need to go explore, be an artist, create and transform.”

Xtina also reveals she’s most inspired by today’s hip-hop artists:

She namechecks Childish Gambino (“He’s genius”), Chance the Rapper (“He’s made it without a label, without any strings attached, and being so charismatic at the same time”) and Cardi B (“She makes people really crack up just by being herself, and it’s genuine”) as some of the artists she’s most impressed by.

Christina also talks about what she’s teaching her 3-year-old daughter, Summer Rain:

“I don’t want to inject too much upon her as to how I’m choosing to live my life and what I’ve done in my career,” she says. “I just hope I can allow what I’m doing to influence her to be her own person. That’s truly what I hope for her.” (She’ll also let her daughter dye her hair a crazy color if she wants to.) “I really want to make sure my children are both very confident in the sense that they know who they are and that they won’t be easily swayed by outside opinion.”

