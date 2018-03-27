SHE READY: Tiffany Haddish Defends Detailing The Beyonce Biter Story—& Says THIS About Mo’Nique’s Netflix Boycott

Tiffany Haddish Defends Herself From The Bey Hive After GQ Article

Tiffany Haddish knows members of the BeyHive are BIG mad that she can’t stop consistently chatting about Beyonce and she’s issuing a response. As previously reported the “Last Black Unicorn” told GQ a juicy story about Beyonce personally stopping her from laying hands on a drugged-out actress who bit her.

Now as fans continue to embark on their CSI investigation into the Beyonce Bitestress, Tiffany’s defending her decision to tell the story AND to almost coldclock the offender.

“Y’all forgot I am in the hive too and just know this I will always speak my truth,” said Tiffany. “That’s not going to stop. The Queen 🐝 kept me from doing something half of you Bees would have done no matter what. […] So no matter what she has a Unicorn🦄 that has her back.”

SHE READY!!!

In addition to speaking on her incident at Beyonce’s party, Tiffany also spoke candidly to GQ about Mo’Nique’s Netflix boycott.

Hit the flip to see what she really thinks about her fellow comedienne lashing out at the streaming service.