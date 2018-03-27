SHE READY: Tiffany Haddish Defends Detailing The Beyonce Biter Story—& Says THIS About Mo’Nique’s Netflix Boycott
Tiffany Haddish Defends Herself From The Bey Hive After GQ Article
Tiffany Haddish knows members of the BeyHive are BIG mad that she can’t stop consistently chatting about Beyonce and she’s issuing a response. As previously reported the “Last Black Unicorn” told GQ a juicy story about Beyonce personally stopping her from laying hands on a drugged-out actress who bit her.
Now as fans continue to embark on their CSI investigation into the Beyonce Bitestress, Tiffany’s defending her decision to tell the story AND to almost coldclock the offender.
“Y’all forgot I am in the hive too and just know this I will always speak my truth,” said Tiffany. “That’s not going to stop. The Queen 🐝 kept me from doing something half of you Bees would have done no matter what. […] So no matter what she has a Unicorn🦄 that has her back.”
In addition to speaking on her incident at Beyonce’s party, Tiffany also spoke candidly to GQ about Mo’Nique’s Netflix boycott.
Tiffany told GQ:that she’s NOT in favor of a Netflix boycott in part because “The Carmichael Show” which she stars in, can be found there.
Furthermore, she’ll protest when people are dying, not when people don’t like a business deal.
“My business run different than her business,” says Haddish. “I don’t live her life. I don’t have that husband of hers. I’m looking at how [Netflix has] opened up so many opportunities for black females and comedy. When my people are dying, that’s when you gonna catch me protesting. I’m not gonna protest because somebody got offered not the amount of money they wanted to get offered. If you don’t like what they’re offering you, just no longer do business with them. If I protest Netflix—what about all the black shows that are on there? What about all the other actors that are working on there? All the Indians, the Hispanics, the Asians. My show, The Carmichael Show, airs on there right now. It ain’t on NBC.”
Mo previously said that she “fully supports” Haddish after she accepted a Netflix deal.