Bigot Brew: Heineken Pulls Racist Advertisement After Being Dragged in 280 Characters Or Less

Image via Getty

Heineken Pulls Racist “Lighter” Ad

It’s not “just Twitter“.

Heineken became the latest winner of the racially insensitive sweepstakes when they released an ad which for “Heineken Light” where a beer bottle slid past a gang of POCs and stops at a white person with the caption “lighter is better”.

According to USAToday, the bigotry beer spot has been pulled from circulation after Chance The Rapper and many on Twitter pulled their card.

Here’s what Heineken told BBC News.

“For decades, Heineken has developed diverse marketing that shows there’s more that unites us than divides us,” a Heineken spokesperson told the site in a statement. “While we feel the ad is referencing our Heineken Light beer, we missed the mark, are taking the feedback to heart and will use this to influence future campaigns.”

Does this “apology” suffice?