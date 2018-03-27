New Music: DJ ESCO Dropping New Project “KOLORBLIND” And Debuts Video For “Code Of Honor” Feat Future & SchoolBoy Q

Artist, producer, A&R visionary, and “The COOLest DJ In The World” DJ ESCO will unleash his anxiously awaited major label full-length album, KOLORBLIND [Freebandz/Epic Records], available for download and streaming at all digital retailers and platforms Friday March 30, 2018.

This album is a reflection of Esco, who is, in fact, color blind. Esco’s meaning behind the title KOLORBLIND, is that “there are no boundaries, no black and white, no red and blue. When you listen to the music it’s purely enjoyment for musical purposes,” says Esco.

This morning, Hypebeast exclusively premiered the music video for the first single “Code Of Honor” [feat. Future &ScHoolboy Q] which is available for streaming and download at all digital retailers now. Over ice cold beats and pulsating production, Future’s raw verses collide with brash bars from ScHoolboy Q before a hypnotic hook takes hold. It’s unshakable and undeniable. Watch “Code of Honor” video below!