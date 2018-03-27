Hollywood Divorce: Jesse Williams Gets Joint Physical Custody Of Celebrity Seeds

Jesse Williams And Ex-Wife Aryn Drake-Lee Hammer Out Joint Custody Schedule

It looks like Jesse Williams and his soon to be ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee have finally come to agreement about sharing custody of their kids!

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Williams and Drake-Lee were granted joint physical custody of daughter Sadie, 4, and son Maceo, 2½.

The documents outline a specific custodial schedule for the months when Williams, 36, is filming Grey’s Anatomy, as well as a separate schedule for when the show is not in production. Williams and Drake-Lee will alternate custody of the kids for major holidays, such as Thanksgiving, Easter Sunday and the Fourth of July. The documents also states that Williams and Drake-Lee are to “communicate exclusively through OurFamilyWizard,” which is a website designed to facilitate communications between divorced or separated parents in order to remove conflict and improve the lives of the children involved. (Communicating via text message or phone is permitted “in the event of an emergency,” according to the order.)

You may recall that Williams filed for divorce last April after five years of marriage. The couple dated for more than five years before wedding in September 2012. Williams and Drake-Lee had already agreed to joint legal custody last summer and in January he agreed to pay her $50,695 per month in spousal support, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

After all the horror stories we’ve heard about this couple squabbling over everything from Facetime to Instagram, we’re happy to hear they’ve come to agreement about something! And also that “Our Family Wizard” sounds like a genius idea.