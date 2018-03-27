Bout It Bout: Romeo Miller Publicly Lusts Over Angela Simmons’ Super Thicc ‘Kini Baaaawdy

Romeo Miller Lusts Over Angela Simmons

A “Growing Up Hip Hop” star couldn’t help himself from public ogling one of his (super fine and super thick) costars. Romeo Miller once again can’t hide his lust for Angela Simmons and he’s making sure people see it.

Angela who’s currently enjoying a Miami vacay while flaunting her soggy sock thickness…

recently shared a video of herself lounging on top of a yacht with her meaty mommy baaaaaaaaaaaawdy on full display.

That video apparently caught Romeo’s eye and he quickly hopped in her IG comments; “Woman u trying to have another baby making post like this lol,” said the No Limit Forever head.

Back when Angela was pregnant, Romeo said he was blindsided by news that Angela was not only engaged, but expecting Sutton Tennyson’s seed. He also said on “Growing Up Hip Hop” that he would’ve impregnanted her—if she’d asked.



Hmmmmm….maybe there’s hope for them next season.

Do you want to see Romeo and Angela Simmons together???