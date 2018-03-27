A Lil’ Positivity: NBA’s Shareef Abdur-Rahim’s Future Foundation Holds 3rd Annual “Keep It 100%” Luncheon

Atlanta based non-profit, Future Foundation, held their 3rd Annual “Keep It 100%” Luncheon on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at The Gathering Spot in Atlanta. The luncheon brought out a cross sector of supporters from the corporate, non-profit, community/civic leaders, and athletes. Attendees included former NBA player Theo Ratliff, Atlanta City Councilman Andre Dickens, hip-hop artist and Magic 107.5 radio personality Chubb Rock, former Georgia State Senator Jason Carter (grandson to US President Jimmy Carter), Dr. Duke Bradley III (principal, Banneker High School) and more.

The “Keep It 100%” Luncheon” is the Future Foundation’s signature annual fundraising event supporting its year-round programming serving Atlanta Metro youth and their families. “Keep It 100%” celebrates Atlanta’s philanthropic investors in education who are nurturing students academically, economically, and socially molding them into “Future Heroes.” This year, the Jean Childs Young Individual Leadership in Education Award was presented to Rodney Bullard, Chick-fil-A Inc’s Vice President of Community Affairs, & Executive Director of Chick-fil-A Foundation. SunTrust Bank was honored with the Ann Cramer Corporate Leadership in Education Award.