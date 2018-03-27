Preciousness: Tia Mowry Shows Of Her Belly Full Of Black Love In Maternity Shoot

By Bossip Staff
(Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Tia Mowry Posts Up Maternity Flicks

Tia Mowry just shared official maternity photos and she looks great with her growing bump! The mom of Cree has been keeping folks updated on her new bundle on her blog. Tia previously shared her baby’s gender in a reveal video for youtube.

Tia also posted up her first born, Cree in a uniform setting. Isn’t he so big now? He’ll be 7 in June.

Corey also posed with Tia and their unborn love-child. Hit the flip.

