Preciousness: Tia Mowry Shows Of Her Belly Full Of Black Love In Maternity Shoot

Tia Mowry Posts Up Maternity Flicks

Tia Mowry just shared official maternity photos and she looks great with her growing bump! The mom of Cree has been keeping folks updated on her new bundle on her blog. Tia previously shared her baby’s gender in a reveal video for youtube.

💕 A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on Mar 27, 2018 at 9:41am PDT

Tia also posted up her first born, Cree in a uniform setting. Isn’t he so big now? He’ll be 7 in June.

Corey also posed with Tia and their unborn love-child. Hit the flip.