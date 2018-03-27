Scot-Free: Officers Who Killed Alton Sterling Will Not Be Charged, His Death Was “Reasonable And Justified”

Image via Gerald Herbert-Pool/Getty Images

Featured image via Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Alton Sterling’s Killers Will Not Be Charged

Another day, another Black death that no one has to take legal responsibility for.

According to CNN, the Louisiana officers who killed Alton Sterling under the pretense that he was reaching for a gun will not face any criminal charges.

Sterling’s aunt, Veda Washington-Abusaleh stated it plainly:

“They’re not going to bring charges on anybody. Why would they do that? This is white America,” Washington-Abusaleh said.

Jeff Landry, Louisiana Attorney General, told Alton Sterling’s family that their loved one was killing in a “reasonable and justifiable manner”.

“It takes courage … to fight for justice; we didn’t see that in this situation,” Sterling family attorney Chris Stewart said. “But that’s fine, because … we know what the repercussion is: Getting you out of office.”

R.I.P. Alton Sterling.

F**k the police.