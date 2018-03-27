RHOA Beef Reloaded: NeNe & Kim ‘So Nasty & So Rudely’ Eviscerate Each Other AGAIN

“You never win when you play dirty…”

NeNe Leakes & Kim Zolciak Beef On Social Media, Again

Things got nasty (again) between two former friends on RHOA. NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak are eviscerating each other on Twitter and Instagram over a petty comment NeNe made about Sheree Whitfield.

After TheShadeRoom posted that Sheree’s incarcerated bae Tyrone Gilliams wouldn’t be released till 2022, NeNe hopped in the comments with shade and Kim jumped in to defend her friend.

“Guess we know who the real lier [sic] is,” said NeNe. “Learn on how to spell LIAR!! Your whole life is a lie,” said Kim.

They then took their beef to Twitter where things got especially messy with NeNe claiming that Sheree “Wigfield” and “cigarette breath” Kim spread lies about her pursuing “LIE’RONE” and having roaches….

“Wigfield & cigarette breath tried 2 discredit me all season long!” s i pursued LIE’RONE, i stalked LIE’RONE, i got mug shots, my husband old meat, i did mortgage fraud & credit card fraud! They came n2 my house wit ROACH gate, I’m on drugs etc. I tried my best 2 befriend them but This is why U can never WIN when U play DIRTY.”

Wigfield & cigarette breath tried 2 discredit me all season long! i pursued LIE’RONE, i stalked … https://t.co/97B1GfuF0Z — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) March 27, 2018

and Kim alleging that NeNe’s on drugs.

“This is exactly why I said this b*** has to be on something. She’s insane!” said Kim.

This is exactly why I said this bitch has to be on something. She's insane! Nobody wanted to be befriended by a bitch who consistently shows their ass. WE know who you are. The REAL you! Nobody values your friendship. Haven't for years! You have victims not friends. — Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) March 27, 2018

Now THAT’S so nasty and so rude. Do you think they’ll recover from this???

