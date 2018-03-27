Gavel-Bangers Anthem? DMX’s Desperate Attorney’s Will Play Greatest Hits In Court To Influence Judge

Image via Streeter Lecka/BIG3/Getty Images

DMX’s Lawyers To Play His Songs In Court

Y’all gon’ make your honor lose his or her mind, up in here, up in here.

DMX is going to jail for tax fraud, but his lawyers are trying their damnedest to keep him from serving the five years that prosecutors recommend that he serve.

Earl’s attorney’s are desperately searching for a reason why he shouldn’t do a nickel in the can and X is gonna give it to ’em.

According to Pigeons And Planes, some of DMX’s greatest hits will be played at his sentencing in hopes they they will provide a meaningful communication with the judge.

This sounds like a sketch straight out of Donald Glover’s Atlanta.

Attorney Murray Richman said that he plans to play a few of DMX’s songs at Thursday’s sentencing so that the judge will “understand him genuinely in his voice.” Richman explains that DMX may be too emotional to speak. “It is raw Earl,” he says. “We are not here or desirous of molding him into what some may want to see; Earl is uniquely him and that is both his beauty of mind and his genius.” Richman has reportedly already sent the judge lyrics to “Slippin'” and “The Convo,” as well as other unnamed songs.

As hilarious, over-the-top and on-brand as this stunt is, the truth is that lawyers and judges use rappers’ lyrics against them all the time to justify prison time. If X’s bars can shave a couple years off his sentence then we’re all for it.