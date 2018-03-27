Exclusive Clip: Jim Jones Fails The Turkey Challenge On “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition” [VIDEO]

Jim Jones Refuses To Participate In Marriage Boot Camp Exercise

We’ve got an exclusive clip from the upcoming episode of “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition,”

where rapper Jim Jones pretty much proves he has absolutely no interest in being at Boot Camp or healing his relationships. But there’s more! Boot Camp Thanksgiving goes rogue when the stars swap families! Matt tries to run and ends up in the hot seat while Renee has a shocking setback. After a trip to the hospital, Brandi gets wild and sits on Jim’s lap, and battle lines are drawn.

The new episode of “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition” airs on Friday, March 30 at 9pm on WE tv.