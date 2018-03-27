Unc A Wild Boy: Did Shannon Sharpe Just Talk About Blowing Clouds Of Loud On Live TV?

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

Image via Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Shannon Sharpe Talks Smoking Weed On Live TV

Shannon Sharpe isn’t shy about professing his love for “milds and yac” and posting photos of Backwoods cigars on his Instagram page, but recently on an episode of Skip And Shannon: Undisputed, the former NFL baller low key professed his love for Mary Jane…

“We can’t smoke the cookie, Skip”

LMAO! Hey, hey, heyyyy-ayyyyy…

