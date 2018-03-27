Congratulations: #LHHNY’S Ashley Diaz & Navarro Gray Throw Luxurious “Dream” Baby Shower

#LHHNY’s Ashley Diaz Shares Baby Shower Flicks

Congratulations are in order for Navarro Gray and Ashley Diaz. Folks were introduced to the couple on the last season of Love and Hip Hop New York. Navarro was the manager to touchy-feely Anais and Ashley didn’t like it. After sharing their relationship drama over suspected infidelities, Ashley and Navarro keep their union tight and are welcoming their third child together.

Ashley says Navarro gifted her a “dream” shower. Doesn’t she look pretty?

Their guests included LHHNY family Dream Doll, Anais and more familiar faces. Hit the flip.