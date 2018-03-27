We Knew This Would Happen: Virginia Tech Women’s Lacrosse Team Gleefully Sings N-Word On Lil Dicky’s New Song [Video]

Image via Getty

Virginia Tech Women’s Lacrosse Team Online Singing N-Word

Apparently the women on the Virginia Tech Lacrosse team are perfectly comfortable with saying the n-word. Footage of them merrily crooning the slur is circulating online during a group sing-a-long of Lil Dicky’s new song “Freak Friday”.

We knew from the very first time we heard the song that it would lead the mayonnaise millions to feel empowered to launch into a fit of unbridled “ni**as”, and here we are.

Hope all these heffas lose their scholarships.