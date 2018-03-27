Young Queen Runnin’ Thangs: Yara Shahidi Covers ESSENCE Magazine And Reveals Her Connection To Prince On “The Talk”
NEW COVER ALERT 🚨! @oprah hit the nail on the head when she told @yarashahidi that her future looks so bright it burns her eyes. There’s literally no dulling her shine! But, don’t be fooled—she’s more than her seemingly perfect persona. Yara is an activist, a future Harvard student, a phenomenal poet 😉, and like the rest of us, just taking it all one day at a time. Hit the 🔗 in bio for more on our new April issue. On newsstands 3/29. #IssaEssenceSlay
Yara Shahidi Opens Up To Essence About “Grown-Ish” And Being Woke
One of our absolute FAVES Yara Shahidi is on the cover of ESSENCE Magazine’s April issue.
Here’s a few quotes via Essence.com:
On Social Media:
“Quite honestly, I’m the kind of person to get my feelings hurt over something somebody said on Twitter,” the actress reveals to ESSENCE. “There are those moments when I can go through 10 million amazing comments that are super supportive, and one person may say something and I’ll stew over it. That’s something that I’ve actively had to work on.”
On Activism Over Acting:
“I’ve always struggled with Hollywood feeling trivial. Red carpets aren’t worth it. As fun as it is to get dressed up, it is surreal to be sitting at the Teen Choice Awards while [something like] Charlottesville is happening.”
“I feel comfortable putting my political stances out there without feeling as though I am filling some sort of quota,” she says about being a socially active teenager who still wants to have fun. “I don’t have a wokeness quota for the day.”
“When a gun has more rights than you” ⚡️ Today I stand in reverence of the students who’ve experienced such personal tragedy and have used their voices to unite. To take action. Today we join them and March For Our Lives. Today we reclaim our right to safety⚡️ Hope you can join and support in any way possible @marchforourlives #EnoughisEnough
On Her Onscreen Love Scenes:
Yara, who has yet to start to dating, tells me about a scene she had to shoot with an on-screen male love interest. ‘I’d [never] slow-danced with anyone before,’ she recalls, laughing. ‘Like, I’d never been this close to another human being—other than my mother—in my life…’”
Hit the flip for some video footage from her shoot with Essence
Yara was also on CBS’ The Talk today, hit the flip for that clip as well
Actress Yara Shahidi opens up about her family connection to Prince and his years of support.
“My father worked for him for two decades as his photographer for ten years, and so I grew up in Minnesota or on tour,” says Shahidi. She also reveals she once received a Twitter message from him while shooting “Black-ish”. “He had just reached out to say how proud he was, how he was a fan of the show, but it really signified how supportive he was of my family.”
On her current show, “Grown-ish” Shahidi spills upcoming finale details about her character Zoey and her 3 love interests. “There is a resolve, so half of the audience will be very happy and the other half may be a little disappointed.”
Isn’t she so dope?