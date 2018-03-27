Young Queen Runnin’ Thangs: Yara Shahidi Covers ESSENCE Magazine And Reveals Her Connection To Prince On “The Talk”

Yara, who has yet to start to dating, tells me about a scene she had to shoot with an on-screen male love interest. ‘I’d [never] slow-danced with anyone before,’ she recalls, laughing. ‘Like, I’d never been this close to another human being—other than my mother—in my life…’”

“I feel comfortable putting my political stances out there without feeling as though I am filling some sort of quota,” she says about being a socially active teenager who still wants to have fun. “I don’t have a wokeness quota for the day.”

“I’ve always struggled with Hollywood feeling trivial. Red carpets aren’t worth it. As fun as it is to get dressed up, it is surreal to be sitting at the Teen Choice Awards while [something like] Charlottesville is happening.”

“Quite honestly, I’m the kind of person to get my feelings hurt over something somebody said on Twitter,” the actress reveals to ESSENCE. “There are those moments when I can go through 10 million amazing comments that are super supportive, and one person may say something and I’ll stew over it. That’s something that I’ve actively had to work on.”

Actress Yara Shahidi opens up about her family connection to Prince and his years of support.

“My father worked for him for two decades as his photographer for ten years, and so I grew up in Minnesota or on tour,” says Shahidi. She also reveals she once received a Twitter message from him while shooting “Black-ish”. “He had just reached out to say how proud he was, how he was a fan of the show, but it really signified how supportive he was of my family.”

On her current show, “Grown-ish” Shahidi spills upcoming finale details about her character Zoey and her 3 love interests. “There is a resolve, so half of the audience will be very happy and the other half may be a little disappointed.”

