The Cash Money Brotherhood Is Bizzack! Lil Wayne And Birdman Together At Miami’s Rockwell Nightclub

Lil Wayne And Birdman Spotted Together

It looks like Birdman and Lil Wayne really have worked out their differences. Another photo has surfaced of the two together enjoying themselves, this time at Rockwell nightclub during their hottest Monday night party. The party, hosted by Lil Wayne himself, also brought out Birdman who showed up with his crew of friends to meet Weezy. Birdman joined Wayne’s table for the entire night. They were seen interacting just like old times and were also joined by rapper Fabolous. The three rappers posed for a picture together before continuing to kick back at their table. Wayne and Birdman hung out late until the night and were even seen leaving together in the same group after 4am.

Have they worked things out for good?