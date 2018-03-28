Secure The Bag Alert: Jeremy Meeks Knocked Up His Sugar Mama Chloe Green With His Felon Seed

Jeremy Meeks And Chloe Green Expecting A Baby

“Prison Bae” turned a mug shot into multi-millions — for life, it seems.

Everyone’s favorite fine AF felon Jeremy Meeks has officially staked his claim to the TopShop fortune long term, as the heiress he left his family back home for, Chloe Green, is expecting their swirly seed.

According to TMZ, sources close to the couple confirm that the TopShop heiress is pregnant, but no one has been able to tell exactly how far along she is. The two have been smashing steadily since last June — while Jeremy still had a wife waiting back home for him.

Either way, rumors are swirling that the two are engaged, as Chloe bought herself has been a huge rock on that special finger for several months now. So perhaps she’s planning on making an honest felon out of him one day soon.

Welp, secure that check then, Jeremy.

WENN/Splash