Keep The Family Close: Cardi B Signs A New Management Deal With Quality Control, Who Manage Migos + More

Cardi B Just Inked A New Management Deal

Cardi B news is overflowing lately, and to top off the impending arrival of her debut album and rumors of a soon-to-pop pregnancy, Bardi just signed a new management deal.

The Bronx native has inked a deal with Quality Control, joining a roster that consists of her bando bae Offset’s group Migos, Lil Yachty, and more. She was previously represented by New York-based KSR Group, and this signing is separate from her record deal with Atlantic.

News of the deal has come out just one day after Cardi unveiled the cover art and official release date of her debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy. The project is set to drop April 6.