Is THIS Your Sitcom?! After 20 Years Off The Air, ‘Roseanne’ Comes Back To TV As A Trump Supporter

People Are Upset Over Roseanne‘s Rival Including Support For Trump

Fans of the 90’s sitcom Roseanne were excited at the announcement that after more than 20 years, the show was returning for a revival season. Fans weren’t as excited, however, when the show actually aired it’s first episode, and the title character’s support of President Trump was at the forefront.

An hour-long premiere aired onTuesday night, and the storyline revolved around Roseanne and Jackie Harris at odds over their voting histories. Their exchanges throughout the episode featured pretty much every political buzzword, including Jackie wearing a “Nasty Woman” sweatshirt.

The sisters make up by the end of the episode, but that hasn’t stopped fans of the show from being turned off that Roseanne, just like the show’s creator, is a Trump supporter.

While many are upset at a beloved character was made to be a Trump supporter, others appreciate the TV depiction starting a dialogue. See what the people of Twitter had to say about the sitcom’s first episode back on television.

#Roseanne needs to realize she's destroying the Conner family name. The Conners were rough and quirky but they always stood for what was right. Now it's all gone. I can't enjoy watching a woman who supports Trump. That's it. — – (@_enlightnd_) March 28, 2018

#Roseanne is the wife that Trump would have if he wasn’t a multimillionaire mobster. — Ed Krassenstein 💎 (@EdKrassen) March 28, 2018