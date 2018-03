Arizona Mother Is Facing Murder Charges For Death Of Children

A mother in Arizona has been arrested after her two young children were found dead in a vehicle on Monday night.

According to the Associated Press, the bodies of her 2-year-old boy and 10-month-old girl were discovered strapped into their car seats in Superior, about 60 miles east of Phoenix. Authorities discovered evidence of foul play, after which they took in the children’s mother, 20-year-old Brittany Velasquez, on suspicion of two counts of murder.

Baby, Toddler Found Dead In Car Seats In Rural Arizona Town, Mother,Brittany Velasquez, Arrested https://t.co/n12mCXhlKn pic.twitter.com/ZJEXtqMYBD — O. G. Jackson (@BossHogg6) March 27, 2018

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office’s investigators did not reveal what kind of evidence they found, and the names and causes of death of the two children have also not been revealed.