Peak Caucasity: Florida Woman Gets Charged After Giving Birth To Her Brother’s Baby

Woman In Relationship With Brother Gets Arrested After Giving Birth

A Florida woman said to be in a “romantic sexual relationship” with her brother was charged recently after giving birth to his baby, according to officials.

33-year-old Pauline Elizabeth Martin revealed to investigators that she and her brother were living as a couple when she became pregnant with his child, the Orlando Sentinel reported. Authorities say that they began investigating the McDonald’s cashier after the baby was born with “severe medical problems” back in November.

After birth, the child was immediately transferred to get specialized care in Orlando, which is where genetic testing revealed that the parents were related, according to the Daily Commercial. Apparently, neither parent completed the information on the baby’s birth certificate.

Deputies interviewed Martin at her job last week, where she allegedly admitted that she had been romantically involved with her brother for the past five years. She was arrested Friday on charges for incest and resisting without violence. She was released the following day from Lake County Jail on $3,000 bond, according to court records. She’s scheduled to appear in court on April 16.

Officials have said they plan to speak to her brother, but have been unable to track him down.

If you haven’t showered yet this morning, now’s the time to do so. We all need some cleansing after reading this one.