Here’s Who Twitter Is DESTROYING Because They’re CONVINCED She Nibbled On Beyonce’s Cheek
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 18
❯
❮
The Biting Case Is Maybe Solved
Here we are, three days into the biggest investigation sweeping the nation. No, not Mueller deciding if Tangerine Stalin worked with Russia. We’re talking about the OTHER investigation. Who bit Beyonce?! Well, it seems like the case may have been cracked. Everyone from the Bey Hive to TMZ themselves think it’s none other than…
Sanaa Lathan. It’s pretty clear that’s who Tiffany was talking about and the dragging has become relentless. Yikes. Take a look at the nastiest draggings of Sanaa yet.