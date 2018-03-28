Here’s Who Twitter Is DESTROYING Because They’re CONVINCED She Nibbled On Beyonce’s Cheek

The Biting Case Is Maybe Solved

Here we are, three days into the biggest investigation sweeping the nation. No, not Mueller deciding if Tangerine Stalin worked with Russia. We’re talking about the OTHER investigation. Who bit Beyonce?! Well, it seems like the case may have been cracked. Everyone from the Bey Hive to TMZ themselves think it’s none other than…

Sanaa look like she tryna ruin Yoncé life and I’m tryna watch every second of it https://t.co/vLGDLfCbJ6 — Osama Bin Thottin (@RespectMyElders) March 26, 2018

Sanaa Lathan. It’s pretty clear that’s who Tiffany was talking about and the dragging has become relentless. Yikes. Take a look at the nastiest draggings of Sanaa yet.