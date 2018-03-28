Sidechick Showdown: A Gallery Of Reasons Kirk Couldn’t Say No To Jasmine

- By Bossip Staff
VH1

Jasmine Has Kirk’s Heart

Kirk just can’t keep it in his pants to save his life. And his latest side chick is none other than Jasmine Bleu, who has been deeply involved with the married man. Why would Kirk do such a thing with fine a$$ Rasheeda sitting RIGHT THERE? We don’t know, but we do see what he seems in Jasmine, maybe.

Who’s tuned in? 🙈 #lhhatl

A post shared by Jasmine Bleu💙 (@jasminebleu) on

So see for yourselves…is THIS enough to make you keep straying from home? Take a look.

Gn 💋

A post shared by Jasmine Bleu💙 (@jasminebleu) on

♌️♍️♌️

A post shared by Jasmine Bleu💙 (@jasminebleu) on

Don’t sleep on me…

A post shared by Jasmine Bleu💙 (@jasminebleu) on

I could be your supermodel if you believe🌟

A post shared by Jasmine Bleu💙 (@jasminebleu) on

I heard you were checkin for me..

A post shared by Jasmine Bleu💙 (@jasminebleu) on

    4.21💧

    A post shared by Jasmine Bleu💙 (@jasminebleu) on

    ⭐️🌟✨💫 which is your fave? #lhhatl #vh1

    A post shared by Jasmine Bleu💙 (@jasminebleu) on

    A post shared by Jasmine Bleu💙 (@jasminebleu) on

    Last night, sc.

    A post shared by Jasmine Bleu💙 (@jasminebleu) on

    Birffday girl ! 🎉🎁🎂😘👯

    A post shared by Jasmine Bleu💙 (@jasminebleu) on

    Oh, hey there.

    A post shared by Jasmine Bleu💙 (@jasminebleu) on

