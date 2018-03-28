Random Ridiculousness: Woman Uses $400 Blow Dryer To Make Roast Chicken

In random ridiculousness news…

Woman Makes Chicken With Hair Dryer

A photo of a food writer making a roast chicken with help from an unusual appliance is going viral. The New York Post reports that Helen Rosner, a writer for the New Yorker, uploaded a photo of herself using a $400 Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer to blow-dry a whole chicken.

Why? Because the high-end dryer would help “maximize the skin crispiness.”

Happy snow day, I am using an astonishingly expensive hair dryer to remove all moisture from a chicken to maximize skin crispiness when I roast it. pic.twitter.com/ngtzmoOSHf — Woman (@hels) March 21, 2018

The post garnered nearly 2,000 likes and a SLEW of comments from folks who found the hair dryer usage comical.

Woman Cooks Constitution, This Is The Future Liberals Want pic.twitter.com/xyFy8hkJ2G — Eric Tjossem (@etjossem) March 26, 2018

To be fair, the chicken did come out looking pretty crispy and Helen noted that the Dyson dryer is essentially the same thing as a hot air gun.

Are YOU ready to blow dry your chicken?