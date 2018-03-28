Random Ridiculousness: Woman Uses $400 Blow Dryer To Make Roast Chicken
- By Bossip Staff
In random ridiculousness news…
Woman Makes Chicken With Hair Dryer
A photo of a food writer making a roast chicken with help from an unusual appliance is going viral. The New York Post reports that Helen Rosner, a writer for the New Yorker, uploaded a photo of herself using a $400 Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer to blow-dry a whole chicken.
Why? Because the high-end dryer would help “maximize the skin crispiness.”
The post garnered nearly 2,000 likes and a SLEW of comments from folks who found the hair dryer usage comical.
To be fair, the chicken did come out looking pretty crispy and Helen noted that the Dyson dryer is essentially the same thing as a hot air gun.
Are YOU ready to blow dry your chicken?