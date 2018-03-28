Why Is He Working??? Folks Aren’t Buying “Feel-Good” Story Of Black Man Exonerated After 23 Years Returning To Work

Story Of Exonerated Man Returning To Works Gets Backlash

A news story that was supposed to play the heartstrings of readers is leaving a sting in comments when ABC ran the updated story on exonerated, falsely accused Nevis Coleman returning to work. Coleman was released from prison back in November 2017, after spending 23 years there for a crime he didn’t commit. Forensic testing had confirmed that Coleman and another man serving life sentences in Illinois for a 1994 murder-rape were not connected to the crime. In fact, the DNA was linked to a known serial rapist.

So why is this man returning to work??? The court system robbed him of 23 years!

Reportedly, Coleman’s friends and family reached out to the White Sox after his release. Sports Illustrated says Coleman is scheduled to return to the baseball field Monday.

The team says it is grateful “justice has been carried out” and thrilled to welcome Coleman “back to the White Sox family.”

Whyyyy haven’t they reached out to lawyers? Twitter wasn’t feeling this propaganda…

"I saved your spot for you!" Man freed from prison after 23 years for a crime he didn't commit is welcomed back to his job with the Chicago White Sox with open arms. https://t.co/7HOW3KcISu pic.twitter.com/qqDuzZkR07 — ABC News (@ABC) March 27, 2018

Hit the flip for reactions.