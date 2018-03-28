What A Sick F**k: Peed Piper R. Kelly Accused Of Grooming 14-Year-Old “Pet” In His Sex Dungeon

Image via Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty

R. Kelly Accused Of Sexually Grooming Teen Girl To Be His “Pet”

Aye, if y’all still choose to step in the name of love then you are clearly the compartmentalization champion of the world. We don’t know how you do it, but you REALLY love you some Robert Kelly.

According to The Guardian, a new BBC3 documentary about the infamous R&B singer is set to air tonight and former lover Kittie Jones, now 34, is spillin’ that pipin’ hot drank about the sexual abuse she suffered from the age of 14.

Jones alleges that she “dated” Kelly for 2 years as she was “groomed” by him to indulge in all his sexual proclivities in addition to forcing her to have sex with others.

She said: “I was introduced to one of the girls, that he told me he ‘trained’ since she was 14, those were his words. I saw that she was dressed like me, that she was saying the things I’d say and her mannerisms were like mine. That’s when it clicked in my head that he had been grooming me to become one of his pets. He calls them his pets.”

Jones said Kelly made the unnamed woman “crawl on the floor towards me and perform oral sex on me, and he said, ‘This is my f***ing pet, I trained her. She’s going to teach you how to be with me.’” It is unclear how old the woman was at the time of this incident.

