Survey Saysssss: People Think Lori Harvey & Memphis Depay Secretly Shut Down Their Engagment

True or false???

Did Lori Harvey And Memphis Depay Breakup?

Just a little less than a year after Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter announced her engagement is it already over?

That’s the question that’s being asked about Lori Harvey and the 21-year-old’s soccer star boo Memphis Depay. As previously reported the model announced her engagement to Depay, 24, last year and defended their coupledom despite their young ages.

SHE SAID YESSSS!!!!!!! A post shared by Memphis Depay (@memphisdepay) on Jun 24, 2017 at 2:39pm PDT

Now, however, folks are noticing that Lori’s HUGE engagement ring has gone missing and she hasn’t posted her fiance since January.

Similarly, Lori’s been missing in action on Memphis’ page too.

So far, they’ve yet to deny the breakup rumors—-BUT we recently noticed that Lori posted a video from Memphis’ recent soccer game on her InstaStory.

Do YOU think it’s really a wrap between these two???

More possibly single (non ring-rocking) Lori Harvey on the flip.