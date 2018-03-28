Survey Saysssss: People Think Lori Harvey & Memphis Depay Secretly Shut Down Their Engagment

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

True or false???

Did Lori Harvey And Memphis Depay Breakup?

Just a little less than a year after Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter announced her engagement is it already over?

That’s the question that’s being asked about Lori Harvey and the 21-year-old’s soccer star boo Memphis Depay. As previously reported the model announced her engagement to Depay, 24, last year and defended their coupledom despite their young ages.

SHE SAID YESSSS!!!!!!!

A post shared by Memphis Depay (@memphisdepay) on

Now, however, folks are noticing that Lori’s HUGE engagement ring has gone missing and she hasn’t posted her fiance since January.

Similarly, Lori’s been missing in action on Memphis’ page too.

So far, they’ve yet to deny the breakup rumors—-BUT we recently noticed that Lori posted a video from Memphis’ recent soccer game on her InstaStory.

Splash News and Pictures

Do YOU think it’s really a wrap between these two???

More possibly single (non ring-rocking) Lori Harvey on the flip.

LouisVuittonDon✨

A post shared by Lori Harvey (@lori_harvey_) on

👼🏾

A post shared by Lori Harvey (@lori_harvey_) on

50 Shades of Red 💃🏾

A post shared by Lori Harvey (@lori_harvey_) on

    Headed to @tomford last night 💃🏾

    A post shared by Lori Harvey (@lori_harvey_) on

    Focus ✨

    A post shared by Lori Harvey (@lori_harvey_) on

    When a friendly game of beach volleyball gets competitive 😩😂

    A post shared by Lori Harvey (@lori_harvey_) on

