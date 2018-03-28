Post And Delete: Chris Brown Can’t Stop Feenin’ For Karrueche On The Gram

Chris Brown Openly Obsesses Over Ex-Girlfriend Karrueche On Instagram

Just when we THOUGHT Chris Brown might be trying to mature and let Karrueche get on with her life… The singer took to Instagram last night to get a little sentimental, posting a photo of himself captioned:

“I WANT U TO BE HAPPY EVEN IF IT Hurts ME. ‘Little foot'” with two Taurus symbols.

Brown’s birthday is May 5th, while Kae’s is May 17th. They both are Tauruses…

Breezy deleted his post but of course, it was captured by plenty of folks.

Sighs… Why doesn’t anyone take this man’s phone? The woman has taken this man to COURT for his abusive stalkerish ways. He’s clearly obsessed. If you were Victor Cruz, would Breeze have to catch the fade?