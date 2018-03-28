Exclusive: New Jersey Prosecutors DROP Juelz Santana’s Drug & Weapons Charges From Airport Gun Bust

Dip Set Rapper Fighting For His Freedom After Arrest For Allegedly Bringing A Gun & Drugs To The Airport

Juelz Santana is off the hook on charges that he brought a loaded gun and opiates to Newark Airport – at least as far as the state of New Jersey is concerned.

BOSSIP can reveal that the Dip Set rapper’s gun and drug possession charges were dropped Tuesday in Essex County Superior Court, a spokeswoman from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed.

In total, three of Juelz’s charges were dismissed: being a felon in possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled dangerous substance (eight pills of oxycodone).

That means that Santana – who was born Laron James – no longer has to worry about the state’s prosecution, but he’s not out of the woods yet. He’ll still have to face an identical gun charge in federal court, and faces a decade behind bars if he is convicted.

He has been held without bail since his arrest on March 9 after TSA agents found a loaded .38 caliber firearm and the opiates in his luggage as he prepared to board a flight to San Francisco.

His lawyer is set to ask for a bail hearing in the coming days, and has also asked for more time on the case so that he can negotiate a plea deal.