Feeling It? #LHHATL’s Resident Pitbull Tommie Lee Previews New Music

Tommie Lee Previews Music

LHHATL fave Tommie has been trying to jump start her music career for three season now and she might finally be on to something. Tommie shared a snippet of some new music she’s been working on and we’re happy to report she sounds MUCH better than Joseline in the booth and just as angry as ever.

On last week’s episode, Tommie warned Erica Mena about working with Stevie J. She said Stevie played her and her music career for over a year, trying to just smash. Tommie has since put on her big girl drawls and put together a single. Are you feeling it?

Tommie also previewed some of those yams on IG after the flip…