Fake Love: Blac Chyna And Her Rapping Publicity Stunt Teenage Lover Grab A Bite In Beverly Hills

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 2

Today Black Chyna was spotted with her boytoy at restaurant in Beverly hills YBN Almighty Jay

T.Maidana / Splash News

Blac Chyna Is Still Hanging Tough With YBN Almighty Jay

Blac Chyna is still hanging out with her favorite teenager. We guess she figured if Tyga could do it, so could she.

Today Black Chyna was spotted with her boytoy at restaurant in Beverly hills YBN Almighty Jay

T.Maidana / Splash News

Chyna and YBN Almighty Jay were photographed leaving a Beverly Hills restaurant with some food to-go and heading off in her Bentley. How long do you think it will last?

Hit the flip for more photos

Today Black Chyna was spotted with her boytoy at restaurant in Beverly hills YBN Almighty Jay

T.Maidana / Splash News

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12
Categories: Cakes, Coupled Up, For Your Viewing Pleasure

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus