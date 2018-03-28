She’s Thicker Than A Good Book: Amara La Negra Twerks It Out Rockin’ A Bikini In BTS Footage [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
You really can’t go wrong with thick azz Amara La Negra, right? Turn the pages for her twerking and busting it open in behind the scenes footage for a magazine shoot.
All The Fun things that happen #BTS (Behind The Scenes) That you Guys Don’t Ever get to see… Im always Laughing 😂 Im Such a goofball, Im dorky and Fun. I make the best out of any situation. Once You realize That no matter What you do they Will Criticize you (Good or Bad) & When you truly understand How Short life is and you start to embrace all your imperfections Nothing matters anymore besides being Happy! @eniarystudio