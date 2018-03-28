Messy Mommy Daughter Beef: Tokyo Toni Blasts ‘Rich & Famous’ Blac Chyna For Not Taking Care Of Her

Messy, messy, messy…

Tokyo Toni Blasts Blac Chyna

Tokyo Toni is BIG mad at her own daughter and she’s not so subtly airing her out publicly. Tokyo who’s known for her super long, super messy, usually Kardashian-related social media rants, recently sent some shade Blac Chyna’s way.

Why? Well because she feels unsupported financially by her “funky, stinky a** famous rich” daughter.

“I was just laying here thinking, I have 14,000 people on my page,” said Tokyo on Instagram. “If you were rich, funky, stinking a** famous rich AF. Where you can buy anything you want. When you can just get up and take a trip to Dubai—that rich, what would you do for your mother? “If your mother was humble, worked HARD for hers her entire f’n life. What would you guys do for your mom?! Would you set her up or would you put her up? Exactly what would you do?”

Oh dear.

Chyna’s yet to respond to her mother’s shade and is currently busy shopping around Beverly Hills with her 18-year-old rapper bae YBN Almighty Jay.

This isn’t the first time Tokyo’s blasted Chyna. Back in 2016 Tokyo boasted on Instagram that she bought a brand new house all by herself—Chyna jumped in her comments however and said she actually bought the house for her. That caused Tokyo to explode on IG; “I bought my own motherf*** house!” she said.

Watch Tokyo’s latest rant about Chyna below.