Bye Sheree! Here’s What The Other Ladies Of RHOA Thought Of Kenya’s Nose Ring Rockin’ Hubby
The “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” Comment On Marc Daly
The ladies of RHOA are offering their opinions on Kenya Moore’s so-called “hidden hubby” after he finally made his show debut.
As previously reported Marc Daly popped up at Kenya’s domestic violence awareness event and surprised his wife after previously saying he couldn’t make it.
And while Sheree Whitfield shadily questioned his nose ring and said that he’s “just not that into Kenya”…
the other ladies of RHOA seemed pretty impressed with Kenya’s previously hidden hubby.
NeNe, Kandi and Cynthia all took to their Bravo blogs to sing Mr. Daly their highest praises.
NeNe:
“I thought Mr. Marc Daly was quite handsome. I’ve had the opportunity to be around him a couple of times and I think he’s a super cool dude. I wish Kenya and Marc much love and success!”
Kandi:
“I really like Marc — he’s a great guy!”
Cynthia Bailey:
“I was very excited to meet Kenya’s husband. I’ve hung out with them as a couple a few times since the PSA, and I think Marc is a great guy. I am happy for Kenya and Marc, and I wish them a lifetime of happiness.”
Looks like everybody’s pretty into Mr. Daly—-except Sheree.
See what Kenya thought about her hubby’s RHOA appearance on the flip.
Kenya said she KNEW her hubby would show up to her event and he enjoyed meeting her (shady) cast mates.
BravoTV.com: What went through your mind when Marc walked in?
“I was so thrilled to see BABY! The one thing I know for certain is that my husband puts his family first. When my grandmother passed, he was standing by my side. When I’m working on Kenya Moore Hair Care or any of my other businesses, he gives me invaluable business advice. And when I dream, he encourages me to dream even bigger. He loved the PSA, and I knew deep down that Marc would not have missed being there to show his support.”
BravoTV.com: Did Marc have a good time meeting the ladies?
“Marc met a few of the ladies prior to that evening, but he really enjoyed meeting all of them at the event. He thought that they were all nice and never sensed any shade.”