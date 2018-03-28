Bye Sheree! Here’s What The Other Ladies Of RHOA Thought Of Kenya’s Nose Ring Rockin’ Hubby

Chitchatter…

The “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” Comment On Marc Daly

The ladies of RHOA are offering their opinions on Kenya Moore’s so-called “hidden hubby” after he finally made his show debut.

As previously reported Marc Daly popped up at Kenya’s domestic violence awareness event and surprised his wife after previously saying he couldn’t make it.

And while Sheree Whitfield shadily questioned his nose ring and said that he’s “just not that into Kenya”…

the other ladies of RHOA seemed pretty impressed with Kenya’s previously hidden hubby.

NeNe, Kandi and Cynthia all took to their Bravo blogs to sing Mr. Daly their highest praises.

NeNe:

“I thought Mr. Marc Daly was quite handsome. I’ve had the opportunity to be around him a couple of times and I think he’s a super cool dude. I wish Kenya and Marc much love and success!”

Kandi:

“I really like Marc — he’s a great guy!”

Cynthia Bailey:

“I was very excited to meet Kenya’s husband. I’ve hung out with them as a couple a few times since the PSA, and I think Marc is a great guy. I am happy for Kenya and Marc, and I wish them a lifetime of happiness.”

Looks like everybody’s pretty into Mr. Daly—-except Sheree.

