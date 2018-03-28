Pure Comedy: Karlie Redd Has Some Therapeutic Girl Chat Time With Taraji P Henson Around “Acrimony” [VIDEO]

They say “Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned!” Tyler Perry’s latest film Acrimony starring Taraji P. Henson explores this thin line between love and all out hate in the wake of betrayal. After finding out about the hidden life of her cheating spouse, Henson who plays Melinda, gets in her bag of emotions awakening the inner savage within.

No stranger to a relationship or two gone bad. Love & Hip Hop ATL and Saints & Sinners drama series Actor Karlie Redd sat down with Taraji Henson for therapeutic girl chat on men. After exchanging a few words here and there, followed by Taraji storming out the session. It becomes clear when woman is fed up, there’s nothing, absolutely nothing you can do about it!

Funny stuff right? Do you think Karlie Redd is underrated as an actress?