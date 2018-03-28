Exclusive: Bobby V On Has Yet To Turn Himself In On Rape Warrant

Singer Apparently Evading Warrant For Allegedly Sexually Violating Woman

He is wanted on charges that he raped a woman in Georgia earlier this month.

But it appears that singer Bobby V. is taking his sweet time when it comes to turning himself in for the shocking alleged crime, BOSSIP has learned.

Bobby V. – who was born Bobby Wilson – is wanted in Cobb County, Ga. for rape after an unnamed woman filed a police report March 19, alleging that the artist raped her the day before.

However, nearly two weeks later, the “Slow Down” singer has yet to clear things up with local law enforcement, who told BOSSIP that as of Wednesday, Bobby still hadn’t turned himself in, and was not in custody.

Bobby’s rep has denied the rape complaint and said the alleged victim is motivated by money.

Meanwhile, the former “Mista” member seems to be hiding in plain sight and living a normal life in his native Georgia. One witness told BOSSIP they spotted the singer working out at an Atlanta-area gym.